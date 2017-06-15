Council guts Permanent Fund, stalls o...

Council guts Permanent Fund, stalls on cop shop

Read more: Homer News

At Monday night's Homer City Council meeting on the eve of a special election to recall three council members, the council drastically transformed its budget by zeroing out the $2.3 million Homer Permanent Fund. The drama of that action highlighted the council's indecision on a major city capital project, not yet endorsing the recommendation of the Police Station Task Force to build either a $6 million or $9 million police station on Grubstake Avenue.

Homer, AK

