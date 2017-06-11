Borough plans composting pilot projec...

Borough plans composting pilot project in Homer area

Peninsula Clarion

The Homer area may get a little greener with its food waste if a planned composting project comes to fruition. The Kenai Peninsula Borough is planning a demonstration project in Kachemak City, an incorporated second-class city to the east of Homer, that will take food waste from 20 Homer-area businesses and compost it rather than send it to Central Peninsula Landfill, the landfill just south of Soldotna that handles most of the borough's waste.

Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

