Borough plans composting pilot project in Homer area
The Homer area may get a little greener with its food waste if a planned composting project comes to fruition. The Kenai Peninsula Borough is planning a demonstration project in Kachemak City, an incorporated second-class city to the east of Homer, that will take food waste from 20 Homer-area businesses and compost it rather than send it to Central Peninsula Landfill, the landfill just south of Soldotna that handles most of the borough's waste.
