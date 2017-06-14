Borough administration seeks to patch up fund balance
If all expenses and revenues shake out as predicted, the Kenai Peninsula Borough will have to draw about $4.15 million out of its fund balance in the next fiscal year. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly passed an approximately $82 million budget at its June 6 meeting, with no tax increases or new revenues included.
