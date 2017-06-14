Borough administration seeks to patch...

Borough administration seeks to patch up fund balance

If all expenses and revenues shake out as predicted, the Kenai Peninsula Borough will have to draw about $4.15 million out of its fund balance in the next fiscal year. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly passed an approximately $82 million budget at its June 6 meeting, with no tax increases or new revenues included.

