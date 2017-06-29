Apple Bus Company contract to start July 1
Although the first day of school is a month away, Apple Bus Company's first day on the job is Saturday. After 18 months of preparation by the Missouri-based company, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District will begin its 10-year contract with Apple Bus Company on July 1, ending its current contract with First Student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|15
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Great wide open
|2
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Homer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC