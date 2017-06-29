Apple Bus Company contract to start J...

Apple Bus Company contract to start July 1

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Although the first day of school is a month away, Apple Bus Company's first day on the job is Saturday. After 18 months of preparation by the Missouri-based company, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District will begin its 10-year contract with Apple Bus Company on July 1, ending its current contract with First Student.

