Adams signs new garden book on Saturday

Internationally acclaimed Homer garden designer, Brenda Adams, has just published her second book on the subject of gardening in northern latitudes. The new book from the University of Alaska Press, "Cool Plants for Cold Climates: A Garden Designer's Perspective," has already received high praise from garden experts worldwide.

