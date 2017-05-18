Yet another judge assigned in recall ...

Yet another judge assigned in recall suit

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Homer News

Yet another judge, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston, has been appointed in a lawsuit by three Homer City Council members seeking to stop a June 13 recall election against them. On behalf of plaintiffs Donna Aderhold, David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds, lawyers Eric Glatt and Joshua Decker with the American Civil Liberties Union Alaska on May 9 challenged the most recent judge assigned to the case, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Guidi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Homer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how is the area (Jul '16) May 9 Great wide open 2
Homer Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 14
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15) Mar '16 Alison H - UK 6
Visiting Homer (Jul '15) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 2
Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 1
News Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15) Nov '15 Carrie 1
See all Homer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Homer Forum Now

Homer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Homer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Homer, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC