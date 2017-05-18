Yet another judge assigned in recall suit

Yet another judge, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston, has been appointed in a lawsuit by three Homer City Council members seeking to stop a June 13 recall election against them. On behalf of plaintiffs Donna Aderhold, David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds, lawyers Eric Glatt and Joshua Decker with the American Civil Liberties Union Alaska on May 9 challenged the most recent judge assigned to the case, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Guidi.

