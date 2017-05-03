West Homer creates new mural
A mural on the main lobby wall of West Homer Elementary School is intended to reflect the school's vision and mission statements. Principal Eric Waltenbaugh said the art also is intended to be welcoming and show the student community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Great wide open
|2
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Homer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC