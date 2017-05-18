Two new memoirs raise bar for Alaska ...

Two new memoirs raise bar for Alaska writing

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Homer News

Good Alaska memoirs distinguish themselves in several ways: they capture a time and place in our state's culture, they tell the truth of that culture as experienced by the author, and the prose sings with good description, vivid dialogue and a strong narrative voice. In that respect, two recent memoirs, Ralph Galeano's "Alaska Challenge" and Jean Aspen's "Trusting the River" stand out in the genre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Homer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how is the area (Jul '16) May 9 Great wide open 2
Homer Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 14
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15) Mar '16 Alison H - UK 6
Visiting Homer (Jul '15) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 2
Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 1
News Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15) Nov '15 Carrie 1
See all Homer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Homer Forum Now

Homer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Homer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Homer, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,160,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC