TOPS members hold convention in Homer
TOPS members from around the state will gather in Homer today through Saturday at Land's End Resort to celebrate their successes. The 2017 theme is TOPS Fiesta! Some members will be recognized for their annual weight loss after embracing a healthier lifestyle and attending weekly meetings.
