Senate budget cuts holes in public health service

Tuesday May 9

The state's public health division has been whittled down significantly over the past several years and is facing more cuts this year. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has been high on the chopping block for a Legislature looking for places to cut expenses in the fiscal year 2018 budget.

