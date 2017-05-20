Pro-recall group in Homer holds rally...

Pro-recall group in Homer holds rally as ACLU case lands on fourth judge

Saturday May 20 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

The group leading a recall effort to oust three Homer City Council members held a rally Saturday in downtown homer. Heartbeat of Homer, the newly formed political action party, has also been granted standing in a lawsuit against the city.

