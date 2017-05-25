Pier One starts new season with new director

Now in its 44th year, Homer's little red theater opens the 2017 season with "The Drunkard," the play that began it all when Pier One Theatre started in 1973 in a former beer warehouse at the end of the Spit. Former artistic director Lance Petersen directed that version of the play "all about the perils of the demon drink," as new artistic director Jennifer Norton describes it.

