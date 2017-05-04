New generation builds on Ulmer's family traditions

When it comes to marking milestones, it's a fairly safe bet that Monica and Patrick Mede will have a hard time topping the first six months of 2016: they moved back to Alaska from Texas in January, immediately bought a house in Homer and started the process of buying a business, got a puppy in May, officially became the new owners of Ulmer's Drug &Hardware on June 1, got married on June 4 and flew out for a week-long honeymoon on June 5. Oh, and in the midst of working out all the details of buying Ulmer's, the store Monica's parents, Scott and Cathie Ulmer, opened 40 years ago, Patrick likes to note the couple also took dance lessons in February as they prepared for their June wedding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.