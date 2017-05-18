KBC grads celebrate accomplishment

KBC grads celebrate accomplishment

Thursday May 18 Read more: Homer News

Celebrating the miles they've traversed - both in distance and in life experiences - the class of 2017, Kachemak Bay Campus, Kenai Peninsula College-University of Alaska Anchorage, celebrated with family, friends and lots of smiles at the May 10 commencement ceremony. Before filing into Mariner Theatre with other graduates and receiving her General Education Development diploma, Megan Kalmakoff and her parents Harry and Nana Kalmakoff, happily posed for photos and recalled the family's move from Chignik Lake to Homer.

Homer, AK

