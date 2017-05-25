Judge rules city can proceed with rec...

Judge rules city can proceed with recall election

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Homer News

After the dust settled and lawyers had made their oral arguments Monday in Aderhold et al. v. City of Homer, the lawsuit filed by three Homer City Council members seeking to stop a June 13 recall election against them, Judge Erin Marston faced a key question.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Homer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how is the area (Jul '16) May 9 Great wide open 2
Homer Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 14
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15) Mar '16 Alison H - UK 6
Visiting Homer (Jul '15) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 2
Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 1
News Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15) Nov '15 Carrie 1
See all Homer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Homer Forum Now

Homer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Homer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Homer, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,285,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC