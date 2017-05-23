Judge rejects effort to block recall election of 3 Homer City Council members
An Anchorage Superior Court judge on Tuesday denied an attempt to block a recall election for three Homer City Council members who sponsored an "inclusivity resolution" While governments must comply with First Amendment protections on freedom of speech, private parties, like those seeking the recall, don't have that obligation, Marston wrote. The recall petition also says that Homer suffered "irreparable economic harm" when a draft of the resolution surfaced online and was widely circulated.
