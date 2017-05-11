Jewel to play at Salmonfest
Continuing a tradition of featuring women musicians to close out the final night, Salmonfest this year brings back to the lower Kenai Peninsula one of Homer's most successful performers, singer-songwriter Jewel. The daughter of Atz Kilcher and Nedra Carroll, Jewel grew up in Homer as part of the musically talented extended Kilcher family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.
Add your comments below
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|May 9
|Great wide open
|2
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Homer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC