Homer launches halibut derby, hopeful of a return to hefty winners
The 2016 Homer Jackpot Halibut Derby winner was Austin Nelson of North Pole, who caught a 252-pound halibut on August 17 while fishing with Homer Ocean Charters' captain Travis Blount on the Diamond Capt. Alaska's longest-running halibut derby kicked off on Monday with organizers hoping to end an era of slender winners - and charter boat captains wondering if recent restrictions on the fishery will turn clients away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|May 9
|Great wide open
|2
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Homer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC