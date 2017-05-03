Fish Factor: Salmon permits slide, bu...

Fish Factor: Salmon permits slide, but quota shares skyrocket

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

The values of Alaska salmon permits are on a downward slide, while prices for quota shares of other catches continue to skyrocket. Despite an optimistic outlook this year for Alaska salmon catches and markets, buyers and sellers are still feeling a hangover from last year's tough fishing season.

