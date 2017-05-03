Federal proposal would cut support fo...

Federal proposal would cut support for Kachemak Bay Research Reserve

Wednesday May 3

A publicly-funded science organization in Homer that aims to provide practical data to Kachemak Bay oyster farmers, boat operators, municipal planners, educators and others may be cut under a federal budget proposal. "A lot of the research they're doing is user-oriented research," said George Matz, chair of Kachemak Bay Research Reserve's nine-member community council, an advisory group composed of University of Alaska-appointed individuals from outside the organization.

