Creative Homer cooking hits the spot in Alaska's Kenai Peninsula
Good, sometimes superior, cuisine is what residents have come to expect, and what visitors quickly discover, in Homer, a town on the Kenai Peninsula off Alaska's southern coast. The day begins early at La Baleine, a cafe where workers arrive before dawn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|May 9
|Great wide open
|2
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Homer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC