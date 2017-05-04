City to proceed in defending recall

Thursday May 4 Read more: Homer News

At a Homer City Council special meeting on Tuesday, Anchorage attorney Eric Sanders told the council the city plans to proceed in defending its decision to hold the June 13 recall election. Council members Donna Aderhold, David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds, the officials targeted in the recall, filed a suit last week seeking to have the recall election stopped.

