City to proceed in defending recall
At a Homer City Council special meeting on Tuesday, Anchorage attorney Eric Sanders told the council the city plans to proceed in defending its decision to hold the June 13 recall election. Council members Donna Aderhold, David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds, the officials targeted in the recall, filed a suit last week seeking to have the recall election stopped.
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Great wide open
|2
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
