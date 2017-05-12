Anticipated fish report shows Alaska ...

Anticipated fish report shows Alaska volume up, prices flat

Friday May 12

The U.S. seafood industry's contribution to the nation's economy slipped in 2015, while Alaska's output increased slightly and dollar values held steady. An eagerly anticipated annual report released by the fisheries branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration measures the economic impacts of U.S. commercial and recreational fisheries.

