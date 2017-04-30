ACLU sues to stop recall targeting Homer City Council members
The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska has filed suit to stop the city of Homer's recall election of three council members, saying the recall effort is unconstitutional and violates the council members' right to free speech. In a memo issued Monday, the ACLU said legislators, including Homer City Council members Donna Aderhold, David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds, have a well-established right to discuss their views on local or national policies.
