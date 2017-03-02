West Homer students show work down in...

West Homer students show work down in artist residency

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Homer News

Using low-tech tools like cereal boxes and a pasta maker, Anchorage artist Jimmy Riordan showed West Homer Elementary School students how to create colorful, playful prints and other art works. Last Friday, students displayed their work in the hallways of the school, with older students buddying up with younger students as they looked at the work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Homer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homer Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 14
how is the area (Jul '16) Jul '16 moving to homer 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15) Mar '16 Alison H - UK 6
Visiting Homer (Jul '15) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 2
Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 1
News Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15) Nov '15 Carrie 1
See all Homer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Homer Forum Now

Homer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Homer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Homer, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC