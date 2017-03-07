Colony freshman wins Alaska Poetry Ou...

Colony freshman wins Alaska Poetry Out Loud competition

Juan Sarmiento of Homer performs "every single day" by John Straley during rehearsal for the Alaska state Poetry Out Loud finals at KTOO Public Media in Juneau. Alaska Poetry Out Loud state winner Isabella Weiss of Colony High School performs "Hope is the Thing with Feathers - " by Emily Dickinson at the Alaska Poetry Out Loud state finals in Juneau.

