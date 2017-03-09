Arts in Brief for week of March 9
Homer Storytellers hold their first gathering from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in the Homer Public Library conference room. "Our goal is to develop a group of storytellers of all ages who want to improve their storytelling skills and share stories with different audiences in Homer," said Skywalker Payne, professional storyteller and co-organizer.
