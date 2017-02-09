Students duct tape principals to wall
Fireweed Academy Principal Todd Hindman hangs suspended after being duct taped to the wall last Thursday in the mutlipurpose room. Students at West Homer and Fireweed Academy got the reward of plastering duct tape across the principals for filling up a jar with tokens handed out when a student showed good behavior like being respectful and responsible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.
Add your comments below
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|14
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|moving to homer
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Homer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC