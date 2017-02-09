Students duct tape principals to wall

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Homer News

Fireweed Academy Principal Todd Hindman hangs suspended after being duct taped to the wall last Thursday in the mutlipurpose room. Students at West Homer and Fireweed Academy got the reward of plastering duct tape across the principals for filling up a jar with tokens handed out when a student showed good behavior like being respectful and responsible.

Homer, AK

