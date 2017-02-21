Hemp, Inc. Reports: Alaska on Track t...

Hemp, Inc. Reports: Alaska on Track to Legalize Industrial Hemp

According to the Alaska State Legislature , Senate Bill 6, proposed by Senator Shelley Hughes, has garnered support as it passed through the Resources Committee. SB6, now in the Judiciary Committee, would legalize industrial hemp for commercial purposes in Alaska.

