HEA Director's election open for candidates

The utility cooperative Homer Electric Association - which supplies electricity to 22,892 member-owners on the Kenai Peninsula - has three openings on its nine-member Board of Directors , which members will vote to fill this spring. Prospective candidates for the seats can join the race by submitting an application , found on HEA's website or at the HEA offices in Kenai and Homer, before the March 3 deadline.

