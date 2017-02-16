Bunnell artist explores patterns, place
At some of Bunnell Street Arts Center's Artist in Residency programs, artists use the space as a working studio, with the gallery walls secondary to the creative experience. For a residency last year with paper artist Desiree Hagen and last month with Mandy Bernard, the experience could be called, "Wreck this gallery."
