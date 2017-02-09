Assembly to consider eliminating invo...

Assembly to consider eliminating invocation, again

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

For the third time in a year, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will consider an ordinance to eliminate the invocation before its meetings. An ordinance scheduled for introduction on the agenda for the assembly's Tuesday meeting would remove the time during the meetings set aside for invocations.

