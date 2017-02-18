Alaska farmers push for hemp legaliza...

Alaska farmers push for hemp legalization

1 hr ago Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Alaska became the third state to legalize recreational marijuana in 2015, but it's not exactly ahead of the curve on hemp, which comes from the same plant. Now, with growing pressure to diversify Alaska's economy, lawmakers are talking about legalizing hemp for commercial purposes - something at least 30 other states have already done.

