Alaska farmers push for hemp legalization
Alaska became the third state to legalize recreational marijuana in 2015, but it's not exactly ahead of the curve on hemp, which comes from the same plant. Now, with growing pressure to diversify Alaska's economy, lawmakers are talking about legalizing hemp for commercial purposes - something at least 30 other states have already done.
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|14
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|moving to homer
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
