Women's March to be held in Homer on Jan. 21

Homer will participate with more than 160 national and international Women's Marches on Jan. 21, the day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. The marches are inspired by the national Women's March on Jan. 21 in Washington, D.C. The Women's March on Homer is one of more than 200 marches happening nationally and internationally and one of 10 events happening statewide.

