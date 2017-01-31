Teresa Olorunlowo Shares 'The Adventu...

Teresa Olorunlowo Shares 'The Adventures of Moyin: Moyin Goes to Hawaii'

"The Adventures of Moyin: Moyin Goes to Hawaii": an engaging and thoughtful story of a little girl who learns that with some effort, dreams can come true. "The Adventures of Moyin: Moyin Goes to Hawaii" is the creation of published author, Teresa Olorunlowo, a mother who strives to inspire all children to dream big.

