Mountainfilm fest inspires adventurers of all stripes

Thursday Jan 19

Now that snow has fallen on Homer and Beluga Lake has frozen hard enough to possibly support a Subaru, it might actually feel like winter. Whether sloppy wet or bitter cold, mid-January brings a reliable sign of the season: the annual Telluride Mountainfilm on Tour Festival.

