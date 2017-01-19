Lifelong resident buys Homer landmark

Lifelong resident buys Homer landmark

A Pioneer Avenue landmark got a major remodel, a new name and a new owner late last year. On Dec. 29, the 68-year-old historic Heritage Hotel sold to third-generation Homer resident Abe Alborn.

