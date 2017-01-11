Kenai to decide cemetery fees, price of new columbarium
The blank grantite panels of a new 100-niche columbarium - a structure built to house cremated ashes - stand ready to be inscribed with names on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the Kenai Cemetery. The columbarium's construction finished in August 2015, and niches will be available after the Kenai city council sets a price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|14
|how is the area
|Jul '16
|moving to homer
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Homer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC