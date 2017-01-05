Homer artist holds residency in January

Homer artist holds residency in January

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Homer News

Bernard's textile work illustrates elements of Alaska's wild landscape that are repeated through pattern and silkscreen. For January, she will create a large-scale pattern installation comprised of organic elements personally and communally collected from the field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Homer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homer Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 14
how is the area Jul '16 moving to homer 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15) Mar '16 Alison H - UK 6
Visiting Homer (Jul '15) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 2
Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 1
News Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15) Nov '15 Carrie 1
See all Homer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Homer Forum Now

Homer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Homer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Homer, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,484 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,503

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC