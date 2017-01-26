Council takes step to help homeless
Planning and zoning issues dominated discussion Monday night at the Homer City Council's regular meeting. With temperatures falling earlier this month below zero, one proposed zoning change could mean saving lives by providing temporary shelter for homeless people facing bitter cold in winter.
