Board of Fish finalizes recommendations on fish habitat permitting
Dozens of people from around Alaska turned out for the Board of Fisheries' worksession to comment on fisheries issues Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2016 in Soldotna, Alaska. Add to the Legislature's agenda this session a request for reconsideration of the state's fish habitat permitting process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Homer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homer Music Thread (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|14
|how is the area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|moving to homer
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15)
|Mar '16
|Alison H - UK
|6
|Visiting Homer (Jul '15)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|2
|Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|RESIDENT X
|1
|Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Carrie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Homer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC