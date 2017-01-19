Another steppe bison horn found in Homer
On a sunny winter day on Jan. 5, Holly and Jordin Keintz and their daughters Katie and Natalie hiked down to Diamond Creek to enjoy the remote beach at the bottom of a steep trail off the Sterling Highway near Diamond Ridge Road. They didn't expect to add more information to the story of Ice Age Homer.
