Another steppe bison horn found in Homer

Another steppe bison horn found in Homer

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Homer News

On a sunny winter day on Jan. 5, Holly and Jordin Keintz and their daughters Katie and Natalie hiked down to Diamond Creek to enjoy the remote beach at the bottom of a steep trail off the Sterling Highway near Diamond Ridge Road. They didn't expect to add more information to the story of Ice Age Homer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Homer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homer Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 14
how is the area Jul '16 moving to homer 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15) Mar '16 Alison H - UK 6
Visiting Homer (Jul '15) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 2
Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 1
News Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15) Nov '15 Carrie 1
See all Homer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Homer Forum Now

Homer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Homer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Homer, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,082,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC