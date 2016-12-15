Request for public comment before fra...

Request for public comment before fracking gets heated

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Tensions over hydraulic fracturing in Alaska were underscored at a Thursday hearing when the chair of a state regulatory agency called one person's testimony "bulls-," and the governor's top oil and gas adviser attacked the same person for insulting the state. The target of the comments were Bob Shavelson, executive director of Cook Inletkeeper, a group asking the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to issue public notice and allow a public comment period before oil and gas wells are hydraulically fractured.

