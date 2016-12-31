Intergenerational program engages who...

Intergenerational program engages whole community with senior citizens

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Homer Senior Citizens Inc. wants to better connect all generations in the Homer community to ease loneliness, improve health and spread knowledge. The new intergenerational program, which the organization announced at the Senior Summit in October, is recruiting participants and ramping up to start in the new year.

