HEA members vote against deregulation
Homer Electric Association members voted overwhelmingly against deregulation, and the cooperative will remain under the oversight of the Regulatory Commission of Alaska. About 70 percent of voters said they wanted the RCA, the agency which oversees public utilities in Alaska, to continue the practice.
Read more at KSKA.
