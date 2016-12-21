EXCLUSIVE: Jewel Gets Protective of H...

EXCLUSIVE: Jewel Gets Protective of Her Father, Atz, on 'Alaska: The Last Frontier'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: ETonline

On Sunday's episode, airing as part of the network's "Mega Week," the 42-year-old singer-songwriter reunites with her dad, Atz Kilcher, and his wife, Bonnie, in her hometown of Homer, Alaska, to help a friend move cattle. "I don't like you in there with that bull, Dad," Jewel cautiously tells her father in ET's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Homer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homer Music Thread (Oct '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 14
how is the area Jul '16 moving to homer 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Kilcher Family just wondering (Jul '15) Mar '16 Alison H - UK 6
Visiting Homer (Jul '15) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 2
Homer Horror Festival (Jan '16) Jan '16 RESIDENT X 1
News Mayor Wythe running for Alaska Legislature (Nov '15) Nov '15 Carrie 1
See all Homer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Homer Forum Now

Homer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Homer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Homer, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,536

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC