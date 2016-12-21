EXCLUSIVE: Jewel Gets Protective of Her Father, Atz, on 'Alaska: The Last Frontier'
On Sunday's episode, airing as part of the network's "Mega Week," the 42-year-old singer-songwriter reunites with her dad, Atz Kilcher, and his wife, Bonnie, in her hometown of Homer, Alaska, to help a friend move cattle. "I don't like you in there with that bull, Dad," Jewel cautiously tells her father in ET's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode.
