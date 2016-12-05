Brief power outage planned for part o...

Brief power outage planned for part of East End Road

Monday Dec 5

Homer Electric Association is notifying members living in the East End Road, Homer, area from Kachemak Drive to the end of the road that there will be a brief power outage tomorrow between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. The outage is anticipated to be less than 5 minutes in duration. HEA will be making improvements to the Fritz Creek Substation.

Homer, AK

