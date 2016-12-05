Brief power outage planned for part of East End Road
Homer Electric Association is notifying members living in the East End Road, Homer, area from Kachemak Drive to the end of the road that there will be a brief power outage tomorrow between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. The outage is anticipated to be less than 5 minutes in duration. HEA will be making improvements to the Fritz Creek Substation.
