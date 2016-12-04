Board of Fish denies most winter kings proposals
Despite a number of proposals and public comments in favor, the Board of Fisheries made few changes to the Lower Cook Inlet's winter saltwater king salmon fishery. During its final Lower Cook Inlet cycle meeting Saturday in Homer, the board took up a variety of proposals related to the fishery, which typically takes place between Oct. 1 and March 31 in the saltwater south of Bluff Point.
