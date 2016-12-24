Alaska author Eowyn Ivey read from her new novel,
Author Eowyn Ivey's second novel, "To the Bright Edge of the World" is "stunningly brilliant new work," writes critic Nancy Lord. Ivey's first novel, "The Snow Child," was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, on the New York Times best-seller list and published in more than 25 languages.
