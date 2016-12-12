Acclaimed world travel and fiction wr...

Acclaimed world travel and fiction writer Paul Theroux to keynote 2017 North Words Writers Symposium

After writing nearly fifty books of nonfiction and fiction set in the most exotic of locales, America's greatest travel writer is finally headed for one of Alaska's most notorious: Skagway. Paul Theroux will lead a faculty of seven acclaimed authors at the 8th annual North Words Writers Symposium May 31-June 3 in historic Skagway, Alaska.

